Father wants to see speed ramps in Limerick estate reinstated

A MOYROSS father who lost his youngest son in a hit-and-run incident on the estate’s main road has called for the re-erection of safety ramps.

Thomas Moloney Sr, who lives in Cosgrave Park, says the speed ramps in the road have been flattened since work commenced on one of the area’s housing projects.

He says he was told this was done in order to facilitate heavy goods vehicles using the building sites.

Limerick Live has not been able to verify this and Limerick City and County Council has been contacted for comment.

Mr Moloney’s youngest son Alan died, aged just 11 back in August 1995, after being knocked down by a car on the main road, and off the back of this, he campaigned with the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy to have speed ramps erected.

“At the moment, it’s a traffic blackspot. It’s an accident waiting to happen. People fly up this road in their cars. They use it as a racetrack. We don’t want to see this. We fought very hard for these ramps, myself and Kathleen after Alan was knocked down in 1995,” Mr Moloney explained.

Heartbreakingly, Thomas Sr also lost his second son, Thomas Jr, who was beaten to death aged 26 following a row at a petrol station in Dublin 20 years ago.

Still living close to the site Alan was killed leaves painful memories.

He said: “I campaigned very hard to get the ramps in. I fought and fought and fought. My wife Kathleen is very emotional about this too. I believe myself is the traffic calming measures were there when Alan was alive, he would not have lost his life. It would have given him a second chance to cross the road.”

Mr Moloney says it’s still relevant today, pointing to the fact construction work in the area has reduced the number of footpaths in use, and seeing more people have to cross the main road, particularly children attending Corpus Christi school, and the elderly.

He said: “Oh God, I wouldn’t like anyone to go through what myself and Kathleen went through. It’s been a number of years, but it still feels like yesterday. The hole is still in my heart, and I can feel it.”