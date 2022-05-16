Search

16 May 2022

Father wants to see speed ramps in Limerick estate reinstated

Father wants to see speed ramps in Limerick estate re-erected

Thomas Moloney Sr pictured where a ramp appears to have been flattened in Moyross

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

16 May 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A MOYROSS father who lost his youngest son in a hit-and-run incident on the estate’s main road has called for the re-erection of safety ramps.

Thomas Moloney Sr, who lives in Cosgrave Park, says the speed ramps in the road have been flattened since work commenced on one of the area’s housing projects.

He says he was told this was done in order to facilitate heavy goods vehicles using the building sites.

Limerick Live has not been able to verify this and Limerick City and County Council has been contacted for comment.

Mr Moloney’s youngest son Alan died, aged just 11 back in August 1995, after being knocked down by a car on the main road, and off the back of this, he campaigned with the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy to have speed ramps erected.

Busy crossroads at Limerick church is ‘an accident waiting to happen’

“At the moment, it’s a traffic blackspot. It’s an accident waiting to happen. People fly up this road in their cars. They use it as a racetrack. We don’t want to see this. We fought very hard for these ramps, myself and Kathleen after Alan was knocked down in 1995,” Mr Moloney explained.

Heartbreakingly, Thomas Sr also lost his second son, Thomas Jr, who was beaten to death aged 26 following a row at a petrol station in Dublin 20 years ago.

Still living close to the site Alan was killed leaves painful memories.

He said: “I campaigned very hard to get the ramps in. I fought and fought and fought. My wife Kathleen is very emotional about this too. I believe myself is the traffic calming measures were there when Alan was alive, he would not have lost his life. It would have given him a second chance to cross the road.”

Mr Moloney says it’s still relevant today, pointing to the fact construction work in the area has reduced the number of footpaths in use, and seeing more people have to cross the main road, particularly children attending Corpus Christi school, and the elderly.

He said: “Oh God, I wouldn’t like anyone to go through what myself and Kathleen went through. It’s been a number of years, but it still feels like yesterday. The hole is still in my heart, and I can feel it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media