Search

30 Mar 2022

Councillors raise concerns over proposed housing development in Limerick

Councillors raise concerns over proposed housing development in Limerick

An impression of the proposed development

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

30 Mar 2022 10:47 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

QUESTIONS around road infrastructure and safe pedestrian access to a proposed 165-unit housing development in Limerick city have been raised.

Local councillors had the opportunity to express their views on a Strategic Housing Development (SHD) planned for the Condell Road, comprising 43 houses, 42 duplex units and 80 apartments.

It is understood that the SHD, to be called Clonmacken Gardens, will also house an on-site creche.

The application was submitted to An Bord Pleanála, meaning it bypassed city planners in Limerick City and County Council, due to a law permitting developments exceeding 100 homes in total to do so.

“The main issue we have is that the council estate across the road that has been built and welcomed, has no footpaths or safety whatsoever,” Cllr Sharon Benson said.

WATCH: Housing Minister officially opens social housing development in Limerick

The Sinn Féin representative also alluded to another, separate 43-unit social housing development across the road, saying that despite being a different development, connectivity to road infrastructure in the entire area is a concern.

“Our Part 8 is dragging its heels,” she stressed, adding that not a single house has been completed in two years on this adjacent Clondell Road site.

LCCC Senior Planner Nuala O’ Connell outlined that there was in fact access through the 43-unit development, linking back to the town.

She also informed Cllr Benson that road infrastructure in future projects, like the 165-unit SHD, will be taken on board and looked at, with her queries to be forwarded to the housing department.

Cllr Sasa Novak asked about proposed traffic calming measures such as cycle lanes, bus lanes and footpaths that were outlined in July 2021, for the R527 from Shelbourne Road to Coonagh Roundabout.

“It has already been approved and passed, so what is the report on this,” the Green Party representative queried.

New homes to be built in Limerick thanks to anonymous gift in will

In response, Senior Executive Engineer Mike Richardson said he would link in with Active Travel to find out what the progress is on the proposed cycle and footpath lanes for the Condell Road.

All of the comments taken at the metropolitan district meeting are to be incorporated into the Chief Executive’s Report for the SHD on April 5, with the ABP decision due on May 31, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media