Council to reveal details of two major projects planned for Limerick village

PLANS for two major developments in Adare will be made public for the first time later this week, the local authority has confirmed.

Limerick City and County Council is currently developing a Public Realm Plan for the most effective presentation, management and development of public streets and spaces for the village.

The plan, which adopted, will indicate, in broad terms, the role of the public realm including key urban spaces, pedestrian and cycling priority linkages and streetscape enhancement for the village.

It will also will deliver a shared vision for the future development and evolution of Adare over the coming years and, in particular in the lead in to the Ryder Cup in 2027.

The council has announced that a public consultation event will take place this Thursday at Adare Community Hall.

Representatives of REDscape, landscape & urbanism consultants, will also be present at the event which takes place between 9am and 7pm.

"The purpose of this consultation event is to give interested parties an overview of the Draft Public Realm Plan proposals for Adare, to offer them the opportunity to engage with the project team, to share their experiences of Adare and offer views on how the public realm plan should progress," said as spokesperson.

Separately, Limerick City and County Council says it will host a public consultation event for the Adare Flood Relief Scheme on the day.

Those plans will be on public display in the Community Hall from 3pm on Thursday.

Further information on the draft proposals for the Adare Public Realm plan can be found here while details on the Adare Flood relief scheme can be accessed here.