08 Mar 2022

Permission sought to 'modify' planned housing development in Limerick village

The site of the proposed development at Skagh, Croom

Reporter:

David Hurley

08 Mar 2022 3:30 PM

A BUILDING developer is seeking permission to modify plans for a housing development which was previously approved by planners.

Camogue Park Homes Ltd has lodged an application with Limerick City and County Council relating to a 56-home development at Skagh, Croom.

A number of planning applications have been submitted regarding the proposed development since 2016 when permission was granted for the construction of 46 units.

That was increased, following a separate application, to 56 units in 2019 and an extension of that planning permission was granted by the council late last year.

The proposed development will be located on a greenfield site on the outskirts of the village close the recently-opened Colaiste Chiarain secondary school and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital. It also on a site which is adjacent to the route of the new distributor road.

The latest application, which will be considered by the local authority over the coming months, seeks permission to revise the positioning and location of a number of units within the site.

There is no proposal to change the overall number of units (56) but the developer is seeking to change the make-up of the housing units within the estate.

According to the application, the number of semi-detached town homes will be reduced from 14 to 12 to facilitate the construction of additional two detached homes.

At another location within the development, it is proposed to build seven three-bedroomed mid-terraced homes instead of  the seven two-bedroom mid-terraced homes which were previously approved.

The permission, which was extended last year, also allows for the construction of a variety of detached and semi-detached homes.

The application also includes the construction of roads, infrastructure, landscaping and ancillary works associated with the site

