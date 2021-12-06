Virtual event set to showcase progress of Limerick’s ‘Smart City’ programme

THE progress of Limerick’s Smart City programme and how it will positively impact the future of all citizens will be explored later this week at the inaugural two-day Limerick Innovation Virtual Event.

The CONFIRM centre in Castletroy will be transformed into a showcase that, across Thursday and Friday, will give a flavour of the wave of innovation surging across Limerick as the European Commission’s Smart Cities programme takes hold.

The showcase is part of Limerick City and County Council’s Smart Limerick programme which is part-funded under the European Union’s Urbact Find Your Greatness project

Urbact’s focus is on fostering sustainable integrated urban development in cities across Europe.

All information about the showcase, including registration, is available here.

The two-day event will open with an overview of Smart Limerick’s journey followed by a presentation from Innovate Limerick which will outline the success that Film in Limerick has become.

Another key session will feature a panel discussion on how the digital transformation is going to play a key role in the revitalisation of Limerick’s city centre as a key contributor to Limerick’s evolution as a modern, sustainable ’15 minute city’.

Representatives of UL and TUS will deliver presentations on their innovation enterprises while, on Friday, the All-Ireland Smart Cities strategy will be officially launched.

Speaking ahead of the event, Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick said: "Innovation in Limerick is centred around its people. Often it’s thought that a smart city is some sort of creation of science fiction, with screens and sensors on every corner, but what we have learned on our journey as a Council, is that often the most successful aspects of a smart city are as simple as making our services easily accessible, and embedding a culture of technical ability in our organisation."

UL President Kerstin Mey added: "The launch of the smart city project showcasing outcomes highlights the value of true collaboration. At UL we value very much our multi-dimensional partnership with Limerick City and County Council and the communities we serve to connect its citizens and harness the power of our collective creativity in order to contribute to a more just and prosperous society in Limerick and to the transformation of the region."

Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council said the showcase is a timely reflection point on Limerick's innovation journey.

"We set out a roadmap a number of years ago under the Smart Cities programme that had the aspiration of making Limerick one of Europe’s most digitally connected cities and we are making continuing progress on this. Another great thing about Limerick in terms of innovation today is the purpose behind it; it’s not just for the sake of it but innovation that’s going to bring about positive societal benefit for all."

Corina Hanrahan, Project Manager at Smart Limerick, says the showcase is an opportunity for people to have a conversation about how the Smart City programme can evolve to meet every person’s needs.

"Smart Cities are first and foremost about people. They are about how people’s lives can benefit from digital solutions so we will launch our research done on digital inclusion, and how Irelands Smart Cities are working together to create a cohesive strategy based around contemporary needs. This week is about bridging a gap in understanding smart cities, this is 'innovation for good’ at work.”

Limerick is one of eight Irish ‘Smart Cities’ in an ‘All-Ireland’ programme, along with Belfast, Cork, Derry, Dublin, Galway, Newry and Waterford.