Search

29 Nov 2021

Gold standard for Limerick lifesciences firm

Gold standard for Limerick lifesciences firm

The new Edwards Lifesciences Premises at Plassey

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A LOCAL lifesciences company has taken a top gold standard award.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, which is based at Plassey, has been awarded Leed gold certification for its new plant, where it's employing 600 staff.

"We are proud to have the first medical device manufacturing building to receive this level of certification in the country. Our new Limerick plant was designed to improve the employee experience, as well as reduce the building’s carbon footprint. The building is powered by 100% renewable electricity and will be carbon neutral and zero waste-to-landfill. The building also features open work areas, and recreational spaces for our employees to enjoy. We want our employees to feel comfortable in the building, and we want to make it easy for them to behave in an environmentally friendly way,” says Andrew Walls, Edwards’ general manager for its manufacturing facilities in Ireland.

As part of the development, 180 bicycle racks with showers and changing facilities have been built to promote alternative commuting and the parking lot is equipped with electric vehicle charging stations. The building has capacity for three ISO 7 clean rooms, laboratories, a cafeteria, gym, and external athletic courts. A rainwater harvesting system for reuse of non-potable water will allow the company to reduce its water consumption by 60%.

At the new plant, employees will be responsible for the manufacture of breakthrough innovative heart valve therapies and life-saving medical technologies.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media