Limerick Greenway 'will not be affected' by proposed bypass of County town

THE recently-upgraded Limerick Greenway will go “unhindered” under the proposed new bypass of Newcastle West, a council spokesman said this Monday morning.

In the statement, the council said it was aware of concerns expressed by the public about the potential impact the new bypass would have on the greenway and wished to allay those concerns.

“We do not expect the operation of the Limerick Greenway to be interrupted by the presence of the new road as it is planned that the greenway will pass under the road unhindered via two purpose-built underpasses,” the spokesman said.

Last week, over 70 people attended a meeting in Newcastle West where people expressed opposition to the preferred bypass route which had been unveiled earlier in the month. In particular, those present raised concerns about the impact on the greenway as the new route crossed the greenway at two points and possibly three. They also questioned why spend €10m on upgrading the greenway and then put a new 75-100m wide road over it.

A Protect The Limerick Greenway petition was set up.

But the council has responded, saying: “The Limerick Greenway is a hugely important amenity for locals and visitors, the enjoyment of which will not be impacted on by the road.”

The spokesperson added: “The next phase in the development of the road scheme will involve the Council and its consultants progressing the project design further and examining in greater detail the potential impacts on the environs around Newcastle West including the impact on private dwellings, landholdings, businesses and, along with other important features and facilities to be considered, the Limerick Greenway.”

The local authority says it will continue to work to ensure that the impact on the Limerick Greenway is mitigated as much as possible with the use of measures such as noise barriers, screen planting, landscaping and any other mitigation measures that might be identified during the ongoing design process.

Details of the Preferred Option for the N21 Newcastle West Road Scheme can be viewed at n21newcastlewest.ie.

Limerick City and County Council has invited the public through the public display process, to comment and make observations on any aspects of the proposals presented and we would encourage people to make their views known to us in this regard.

The Public Display is due to close on Tuesday, December 7 2021.