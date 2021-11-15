Six storey apartment building planned for derelict site in Limerick city

A SIX STOREY apartment building is being planned for a derelict site in Limerick city centre.

AK Planning and Development have submitted a planning notice on behalf of Cadima Holdings Ltd to demolish derelict buildings from 48 to 50 Parnell Street.

They have also applied for permission to Limerick City and County Council to construct a six storey mixed development in one block on the street.

The proposed development will consist of two retail units on the ground floor and apartments on the upper five floors.

The retail units will measure 204m2 and will take up the entirety of the ground floor of the building.

The proposed Build to Rent (BTR) development will include 37 apartments in total, 34 of these will be one bed and the remaining three will be two beds.

All of the apartments will have their own private balconies and the building will also include a resident only gym, laundry room and communal spaces on the upper floors.

The proposal will also incorporate a secure internal bicycle parking area, an ESB sub station, ancillary/utility/services room, secure bin storage area, public lighting, connections to utilities and all associated engineering and site works necessary to facilitate the proposed development

Catherine Slattery, Cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District of Limerick said the news is 'very positive' for the area.

"It is good news for Parnell Street. The street has been run down for a while. If that building that they are looking for permission to replace is derelict and if there are one and two bedroom properties going in there then that is very welcome news," she said

"There are plenty of people working in and around the city and elderly people that will welcome one and two bedroom apartments," added Cllr Slattery.