Legato opens new R&D hub in Limerick and announces a doubling of jobs to 120

AT the official opening of its research and development hub in Limerick this Thursday, Legato Health Technologies (Legato) announced that it is doubling its Irish workforce to 120 by mid-2022.

The announcement follows the initial 60 jobs committed to in September by Legato Health Technologies, which is “committed to transforming healthcare through operational excellence, innovation and digital transformation”. The company has 20,000 employees outside of Ireland.

The official opening of the R&D Hub in the National Technology Park, Limerick – the US company’s first investment in Europe - was performed today by Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Niall Collins this Thursday morning.

The newly-established Limerick base will be home to 120 high quality jobs across Business Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning and Product Management. The investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The additional jobs commitment, the company said, reflects growth intentions for the Limerick operations as well as the opportunity for talent to work in a cutting-edge environment focused on enhancing healthcare management and advancing predictive health.

Minister of State with responsibility for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins TD, said: “This announcement represents a significant opportunity for the people of Limerick and indeed Ireland. Health tech research and innovation provides us with tools to address key challenges in our society. Research activity attracts and retains high-quality health professionals in the system. New, innovative technologies like the ones that will be developed here will make it possible to deliver better clinical outcomes and improve the quality of life for people.”

Speaking at the launch in Limerick today, Rajat Puri, President, Legato Health Technologies, said: “Legato is delighted to officially open our new base here in Ireland, a location we chose due to the high levels of talent available. We are looking for highly skilled colleagues to develop cutting edge data science and engineering technologies that can be applied to provide innovation and digital transformation for the healthcare sector. Today is a very important day for the development of our company and we look forward to expanding our Limerick base further over the coming years.”

John Shaw, Country Head, Legato Health Technologies Ireland, said, “We are well on the way to filling our initial 60 posts announced in September and today’s announcement of a further 60 posts reflects the ambition we have for our R&D hub here in Limerick. Legato is all about advancing technology to transform healthcare management and, in the process, improving lives. This is an opportunity for people who want to work on high-impact projects and we are thrilled to open our new R&D Hub here in Limerick. We look forward to working with stakeholders in the Mid-West and nationally as well as welcoming our new colleagues to help build this centre into a world leading innovation hub.”

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement by Legato Health Technologies so soon after its September announcement exemplifies the highly skilled and talented workforce available in the Mid-West and demonstrates the organisation's strong commitment to the region. IDA Ireland remains committed to winning jobs and investments in regional locations. I wish to congratulate Legato on this official opening of its R&D Hub in Limerick’s National Technology Park and wish them continues success.”

Founded in 2017 as a fully owned subsidiary of Anthem Inc, Legato Health Technologies is committed to transforming healthcare through operational excellence, innovation and digital transformation. It has over 20,000 associates worldwide.