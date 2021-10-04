Search

Limerick residents launch legal challenge against proposed housing development

John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty tell High Court

The Four Courts, Dublin

A GROUP of Limerick residents have launched High Court proceedings against the decision of Limerick City and County Council to grant planning permission for a significant housing development on the outskirts of the city.

Plans for the 253-unit development at Dromdarrig, Mungret - near the former Mungret College -  were approved by councillors over the summer.

Last week, four residents who live in the Mungret Woods housing estate, initiated legal proceedings seeking to have the decision of the local authority overturned. The case, which came before a vacation sitting of the High Court, will be listed for mention again this week.

In a statement, issued since the High Court proceedings were lodged, the 'Concerned Mungret Woods Residents' sought to explain their concerns.

"We feel that development at all costs is a failed model and the results of this were borne out during the last housing boom in Ireland prior to the economic crash of the mid to late 2000's," read the statement.

They say they were shocked and dismayed when they learned of the proposed development and claim there was no engagement from the local authority in advance.

The group, which has launched a GoFundme page to fund its legal challenge, says it has a number of concerns about what is being proposed and that its members feel they had "no other option" but to initiate the legal proceedings. 

"We do not have any objection to the overall proposed development, especially considering the national and local housing emergency we are all acutely aware of," read the statement.

Local News

