Free webinar as part of consultation for draft Limerick Development Plan

The final plan will replace the current City and County development plans | PICTURE: Garda Air Support Unit

MEMBERS of the public are being invited to take part in a free webinar which will take place as part of the ongoing consultation process for the draft Limerick Development Plan.

The Draft Plan, which was approved by councillors last month, sets out an overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of Limerick between 2022 and 2028.

The final plan will replace the current City and County development plans.

The webinar, which takes place at 6pm this Thursday, is being hosted by Senior Planner Maria Woods, Head of Forward Planning with the local authority and in charge of the Limerick Development Plan. 

It is free to attend the webinar and you can register here.

The current phase of the Limerick Development Plan process is the public consultation phase and remains open until Monday 06 September 2021. 

The draft Limerick Development Plan is available to view online or in person at the offices of Limerick City and Council and at public libraries.

The local authority is urging people to make submissions to the plan online, by post or by email.

For more see Limerick.ie.

