Views sought on first-ever Draft Limerick Development Plan

The Draft Limerick Development Plan has been published

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A MAJOR consultation process has been launched following the publication of the first-ever Draft Development Plan for Limerick City and County.

The Draft Plan, which was approved by councillors earlier this month, sets out an overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of Limerick between 2022 and 2028.

The final plan will replace the current City and County development plans.

Commenting on the publication of the Draft Plan, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins said: “This plan is crucially important for the future development of Limerick. A huge amount of work has gone into compiling this draft plan, with local elected representatives meeting regularly to debate the contents.”

He added that input from the people of Limerick is needed over the coming months. “Maybe there is something we have overlooked or maybe you have a different but important point of view that needs to be highlighted, I am encouraging you to take the time and look at the Draft Limerick Development Plan and make a submission and let us know your position.”

Maria Woods, Senior Planner with Limerick City and County Council said the upcoming public consultation process is important. “We've set out a number of objectives in the Draft Plan and what is required for the future development, but we need the input of the public, at this stage of the plan process”.

The Draft Plan is available online at Limerick.ie and can be viewed in Council offices and in libraries across the city and county over the summer.

A number of public meetings will take place over the summer and a webinar will take place at 6pm on Thursday July 15.

The deadline for submissions is September 6.

