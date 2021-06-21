New five-year strategy launched for Limerick Libraries

A NEW development plan has been launched for the network of public libraries across Limerick.

The five-year sets out a strong vision and clear direction for the sustainable development of Limerick’s public library service between now and 2025.

People-Place-Platform are the three themes upon which the strategy is based.

The vision, as outlined in the plan, is that Limerick Libraries will offer attractive and welcoming spaces where all members of the community can access knowledge, ideas and information and where people can reflect, connect and learn.

Its mission is to promote community wellbeing by providing equal access to high-quality information, educations, recreation and cultural services.

Launching the plan, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins said: “The public library is a trusted and valued community asset that enables users to participate effectively in society. We saw how important the service was to communities right across Limerick during the pandemic lockdowns," he said.

Cllr Collins added: “Libraries are more than just books, they are places of learning, community spaces that can be used for arts and culture, education as well as fuelling your imagination by reading, promoting wellbeing, participation and positively impacting economic welfare in the community.”

Commenting on the plan, which has 60 priority actions, Damien Brady, Limerick City and County Librarian said: “Limerick Libraries’ mission is to promote wellbeing and inclusion by providing equal access to information, education, recreation and cultural services. The Libraries’ vision for the next five years is to offer attractive and welcoming spaces to enable all members of the community to access knowledge and ideas and where people can reflect, connect and learn. The library services reinforces Limerick City and County Council’s core values of social inclusion, collaboration and citizen engagement.”

There are currently 16 library branches across Limerick while a new library building is planned as part of the Opera project in the city centre.