In Pictures: Halloween Howl at Killeedy Eco Park

THERE were spooktacular scenes at Killeedy Eco Park at the weekend at ghosts, goblins and some locals celebrated the Halloween festivites.
Sunday's family-friendly event, one of many to take place across Limerick at the weekend, included a mystery walk and was well-attended.
There were plenty of scares throughout the evening with a few prizes thrown in too!
