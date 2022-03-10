Search

10 Mar 2022

Aintree still the target for Aintree for Buveur D’Air

Aintree still the target for Aintree for Buveur D’Air

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

10 Mar 2022 5:06 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Buveur D’Air remains on course for the Aintree Hurdle next month after satisfying connections on his comeback run at Kelso on Saturday.

The 11-year-old, trained by Nicky Henderson, showed up well enough for most of the two-mile journey until his lack of recent racecourse action took its toll in the soft ground. He weakened out of contention to finish ninth of 11 and 27 lengths behind the winner Cormier.

It was his first start since he was fourth in the Aintree Hurdle last April and that race, which he won in 2017, is still the target.

“He’s come out of the race very well. There were four hurdles missing (due to the low sun) which wasn’t a help and he just got very tired in the ground,” said Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus.

“Nicky says he’s come out of the race very well so hopefully, all going well, we’ll see him in Liverpool.

“It was nice to see him back and he came out of it good, which is the main thing.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media