03 Mar 2022

Football rumours: Bayern Munich join growing list of clubs chasing Djed Spence

03 Mar 2022 11:02 AM

What the papers say

Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the growing list of clubs interested in Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence. The 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at fellow Sky Bet Championship club Nottingham Forest, has had a stellar season, catching the eye of numerous English and European clubs including Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan. Now the Daily Mail, citing Sky Sports, says Bayern Munich are expected to make an approach to Boro about a potential transfer in the summer.

The Daily Star reports Paris St Germain are willing to break the bank in order to persuade Kylian Mbappe to stay at the Parc des Princes. Citing French outlet Le Parisien, club bosses are set to offer the 23-year-old forward a new contract worth a whopping £799,000 per week. The price is believed to stem from interest from Real Madrid, who have set their sights on a move for the France international.

Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as a surprise contender to take the helm at Old Trafford, according to The Times. The paper reports Manchester United bosses view the Real Madrid manager as a potential back-up option if one of the leading candidates, such as Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Ten Hag or Luis Enrique, falls through.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

James Rodriguez: The Al Rayyan midfielder is pondering a return to Everton, according to the Daily Express.

Andreas Christensen: The Daily Mail, via Mundo Deportivo, says Barcelona have all but completed a move for the Chelsea defender.

