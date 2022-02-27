Search

27 Feb 2022

Coral Cup looks ‘obvious’ race for Good Risk At All

Coral Cup looks ‘obvious’ race for Good Risk At All

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

27 Feb 2022 8:16 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Sam Thomas says he is “leaning towards” the Coral Cup for Good Risk At All, following his impressive victory at Ascot last weekend.

Good Risk At All took advantage of his mark of 127 to score by nine lengths from Christopher Wood in a competitive Class 2 handicap hurdle over an extended two miles and three furlongs.

The South Glamorgan handler saw the six-year-old – who was second to Jonbon at Newbury in November – hiked 10lb for that success and is now 8-1 co-favourite with the sponsor for the March 16 contest.

Though that win was his first over hurdles in four attempts, Thomas felt the step up in trip suited him and that going up again to two miles and five furlongs will not be a problem.

“Good Risk At All has come out of the race fine,” said Thomas.

“He is a horse who does not carry too much condition. He will need every bit of three weeks to get him back how we want him, really.

“The ground was very testing but he took the step up in his stride.”

Good Risk At All also holds entries in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle and the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, for which he is priced at 10-1 and 14-1 respectively by Coral.

Yet the in-form Lisvane handler said: “The most obvious race for him will be the Coral Cup.

“It is up in trip a little bit and that run would have given him a bit more experience, but we are leaning towards the Coral Cup.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media