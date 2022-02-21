Search

21 Feb 2022

Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino remain doubts for Carabao Cup final

Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino remain doubts for Carabao Cup final

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

21 Feb 2022 7:39 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he does not yet know whether forwards Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino will be fit for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

The pair both missed the weekend win over Norwich, Jota with an ankle problem and Firmino a thigh muscle issue, and will sit out the midweek visit of Leeds.

Jota appears to have more chance of making the Wembley clash against Chelsea, with Klopp admitting after the victory over the Canaries his injury was better than they first thought, but both are facing a race against time.

“It’s too early. I don’t even know if it will be a late decision or not,” he told the club’s website.

“I saw them both today, they both look great – but those two always look great.

“We have to see how the specific issues develop, but we obviously will try everything.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media