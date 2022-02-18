Search

18 Feb 2022

Ronan Kelleher ruled out of remainder of Six Nations with shoulder problem

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

18 Feb 2022 3:03 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out of the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations due to a shoulder issue.

The 24-year-old Leinster player sustained the injury during the first half of last weekend’s 30-24 defeat to France in Paris.

Kelleher, who made his international debut in the 2020 championship opener against Scotland, has started his country’s last seven Tests and won 18 caps in total.

Leinster team-mate Dan Sheehan came off the bench to replace him at Stade de France, while the fit-again Rob Herring is another option available to head coach Andy Farrell.

Ireland, who began the Six Nations by defeating defending champions Wales in Dublin, return to action at home to Italy on February 27.

“Unfortunately Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out of the remainder of our #GuinnessSixNations campaign with a shoulder injury sustained in Paris last weekend,” read a tweet from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery, Ronan!”

Kelleher, who spent time training with the British and Irish Lions last summer, was Ireland’s top try scorer in 2021, with six scores in 10 appearances.

He became only the fourth Irishman – and the first since Denis Hickie in August 2003 – to score four tries in one match after achieving the feat in a 71-10 victory over the United States in July.

