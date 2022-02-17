Search

17 Feb 2022

Shishkin poised to begin Champion Chase build up

Shishkin poised to begin Champion Chase build up

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

17 Feb 2022 5:12 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Nicky Henderson is planning to give Shishkin a gallop on Saturday, for what will be his first serious piece of work since his epic Ascot victory over Energumene.

The eight-year-old clashed with Willie Mullins’ star in the Clarence House Chase last month, with the pair duelling up the Ascot straight before Shishkin just edged in front in the shadow of the post.

Shishkin and Energumene are set to renew rivalry in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, and Henderson reports his charge to have recovered well from a race that will live long in the memory.

He told Tattersalls Cheltenham: “It was a tough race, and you would expect them to have a little after effect, but he was bright and breezy straight away. He looked well, ate up and has been very straightforward.

“He’s had a couple of quiet weeks after the race and is now back in pre-Cheltenham build up. He did a little bit of work yesterday (Wednesday) and will have his first serious gallop since Ascot on Saturday. He will then do three bits of work in between and a couple of schools.”

Unbeaten in seven chase starts, last year’s Arkle victor is favourite to confirm the Ascot form next month in the two-mile Cheltenham highlight.

WATCH: First 'in-person' Tidy Towns event in Limerick for three years is a big success

While he remains at the minimum trip for now, Henderson would not rule out a future step up in distance.

He added: “I’m not in a rush to go two and a half miles, but I have no doubt that he would get it if we ever had to ask him. If that’s what he says at the end of the day, that he needs to go another half a mile, then we will move him up.”

A graduate of the 2018 Tattersalls Cheltenham December Sale, Shishkin was purchased by David Minton and Anthony Bromley’s Highflyer Bloodstock for owner Joe Donnelly for £170,000 from Virginia Considine.

Henderson said: “He was at the Tattersalls Point-to-Point Sale and we were looking for a horse for Joe. You don’t need to look at a horse for long, you either like it or you don’t like it.

“When you see something that you really like you know straight away, unless it turns out to have faults you can’t forgive. He was a grand individual – he’d won his point-to-point and was impressive doing that.

“I said to Minty straight away, that’s the one we want.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media