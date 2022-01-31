Deadline Day Live – Man City sign Julian Alvarez, Christian Eriksen at Brentford

Brentford have signed Christian Eriksen on a deal until the end of the season.

Julian Alvarez has signed for Manchester City from River Plate on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Burnley have signed Holland international striker Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg on a three-and-a-half year deal.

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among those set to move as the window closes.

1405 – There was confusion around the future of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after footage emerged of his arrival in Barcelona.

The Gabon international returned home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to health reasons but has not played for the Gunners since being disciplined by the club in December.

He had been linked with a loan move this January, with Barcelona among those clubs reportedly showing an interest.

But the PA news agency understands there is no agreement in place between the Catalan giants and Arsenal, despite Aubameyang’s movements.

1400 – Manchester City have announced the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate on a five-and-a-half-year deal, with the forward returning to River on loan until the summer.

1330 – Everton made their biggest signing of the month as they announced Frank Lampard as their new manager on a two-and-half-year contract.

1308 – Flashback to nine years ago when David Beckham signed a five-month deal with Paris St Germain.

1230 – Preston have signed centre-back Bambo Diaby until the end of the season after a successful trial.

The 24-year-old, formerly of Barnsley, has returned from a two-year ban after being found guilty of unintentionally breaching Football Association anti-doping regulations in November 2019.

“I’m very excited to sign with Preston because it’s been a long time,” Diaby, who has an opportunity to earn a longer contract, told pnefc.net.

“It’s been the thing I’ve been waiting for. Every day I’ve been training very hard to get to this day.”

1220 – Tottenham sent former midfielder Eriksen their best wishes as he sealed the deal with Brentford.

1200 – There are 11 hours left until the window closes. Newcastle are likely to continue to be busy, with moves in the pipeline for Matt Targett, Dan Burn and Reims striker Hugo Ekitike. Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been pictured in Barcelona as he nears a move to the Nou Camp, while Dele Alli’s future at Tottenham remains uncertain as clubs circle for a loan deal.

1122 – Rangers could sign Aaron Ramsey in a sensational transfer-deadline swoop, according to reports in Italy.

Reports claim Juventus are prepared to accept Rangers’ offer for the out-of-favour Wales international, whose contract in Turin runs until the summer of 2023.

The likes of Wolves, Burnley and Newcastle have also been credited with interest in the 31-year-old former Arsenal midfielder.

Rangers could be busy with reports claiming the Scottish champions are close to a deal for 20-year-old Lechia Gdansk right-back Mateusz Zukowski.

1113 – What has been done to protect Christian Eriksen’s heart?

Earlier we brought you the news that Eriksen is back in football having signed for Brentford seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Four days after Eriksen collapsed it was announced that he would be fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).

According to the British Heart Foundation an ICD, which is the size of a small match box, is placed under the skin, usually below the collar bone, to monitor a person’s heart rate.

Thin wires connect the ICD to the heart, allowing it to monitor the muscle’s rhythm and send electrical currents if it reaches a life-threatening speed of beats.

If this does not work, the ICD will deliver “shock therapy” to restore the heart back to a normal rhythm.

1107 – Burnley have completed the signing of Weghorst for a reported £12m fee.

The 6ft 6in striker has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and is set to train with his new team-mates on Monday.

“Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley Football Club,” said manager Sean Dyche.

“His signing is a continued show of the club’s and team’s development. We wish Wout well as he earns the right to push our group forwards.”

Weghorst, capped 12 times by Holland, has scored 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances.

1100 – DONE DEAL Burnley have signed Holland international striker Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg on a three-and-a-half year deal.

1058 – Hearts have still not received a second bid from Rangers for Scotland defender John Souttar and manager Robbie Neilson hopes it stays that way.

Talking to Sky Sports News on Monday morning, Neilson said: “Nothing at all so far and hopefully we will keep John, he’s been a top player for us and one of our key players so unless anything changes today then I expect him to be ready for the game tomorrow night.”

Neilson, whose side face Hibernian on Tuesday, added: “If there was an offer coming in you would like it to be as soon as possible, if it’s later on then we will just need to decide what it is and whether it suits us or not.”

1043 – Liverpool’s chances of completing a deal for Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho appear to be receding.

The club had hoped a loan-back offer on top of a £5million bid for a player out of contract in the summer would be enough to secure the services of the 19-year-old, who is interesting a host of top sides.

However, the Sky Bet Championship leaders are keen to hang on to the forward to help their promotion push, even if that means missing out on a substantial fee now.

Should they do that it would make it more difficult for Liverpool to sign him as a free agent as the PA news agency understands the Reds would be reluctant to go to a transfer tribunal as Fulham would be entitled to recompense – for a fee set by the Professional Football Compensation Committee – for a player under the age of 24.

The expiry of Carvalho’s contract would most likely open the door to a move abroad as continental clubs would pay only a nominal fee for such an exciting talent.

1041 – Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett is set to join Newcastle on loan, the PA news agency understands.

The 26-year-old has lost his place in Steven Gerrard’s side after the £25million arrival of France international Lucas Digne from Everton earlier this month.

Villa, however, will not be looking for a back-up should Targett complete his move with no further signings expected before the window closes, having already brought in Arsenal defender Calum Chambers, Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho and Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

1035 – Christian Eriksen has spoken after his move to Brentford.

1025 – The January transfer window is often said to be a tough one in which to do major business for the big clubs. This time last year, Liverpool’s search for defensive options to cure their injury crisis was the major story, while a number of loan deals went through before the deadline. Here’s a look back at who moved 12 months ago.

0955 – United spent £35.7million to sign the much sought-after Dutch international Van De Beek from Ajax in 2020, after his starring appearances in the Champions League with Ajax. He has barely featured for the Red Devils, with first Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now Ralf Rangnick not trusting him with a regular role in their midfield. Here’s a look at his Premier League stats.

Appearances - 27

Starts - 4

Goals - 2

Assists - 1

0935 – Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, who was linked with a Premier League switch, is closing in on his move to Juventus. The Turin giants have shared pictures of the 25-year-old arriving for his medical.

0905 – France international winger Ousmane Dembele could be a player to watch on deadline day. The 24-year-old is out of contract at Barcelona in the summer and the club, who paid £135million to sign him from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, are keen to move him on this month. Dembele has reportedly agreed terms with Paris St Germain, but a host of Premier League clubs are credited with an interest.

0840 – Van De Beek may not be Everton’s only new arrival, with Frank Lampard expected to be confirmed as manager in the coming days. Lampard emerged as frontrunner to replace Rafael Benitez last week and the former Derby and Chelsea boss is set to take over at Goodison Park.

0810 – Christian Eriksen is back in the Premier League having agreed a deal with Brentford until the end of the season, the Bees have announced.

The 29-year-old, who suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer, was a free agent after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent as rules in Italy prevented him from playing with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.

The ex-Tottenham midfielder had been training with former club Ajax but has now agreed terms with Brentford having completed his medical assessments.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who worked with Eriksen while in charge of Denmark’s Under-17s squad early in his career, welcomed his compatriot to the club.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world class player to Brentford,” Frank said. “He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own.

“He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat.”

0800 – DONE DEAL – Brentford have announced the signing of Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen until the end of the season

0745 – Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been linked with a loan move away from Old Trafford all month and it is among the biggest switches likely to happen on deadline day. Crystal Palace were thought to be frontrunners for most of January, but Everton have emerged as the favourites to take the Dutch international. The 24-year-old has failed to nail down a place in the side at Old Trafford since his move from Ajax in 2020.

Luis Diaz - Porto to Liverpool - £37.5million

Bruno Guimaraes - Lyon to Newcastle - £35million

Lucas Digne - Everton to Aston Villa - £25million

Chris Wood - Burnley to Newcastle - £25million

Kieran Tripper - Atletico Madrid to Newcastle - £12million

0705 – 153 days on from Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford and Daniel James’ switch to Leeds, who are set to be the big movers today? Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fallen out of favour with boss Mikel Arteta and is likely to leave on loan, while Tottenham are close to completing the double swoop of Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

0700 – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on the final day of the January window, which will close at 11pm this evening.