England captain Owen Farrell ruled out of entire Six Nations with ankle injury

England captain Owen Farrell has been ruled out of the entire Guinness Six Nations because of an ankle problem.
Head coach Eddie Jones has confirmed that Farrell needs surgery on the injury sustained in training for Saracens last week.
It was hoped that the 30-year-old would start the opener against Scotland on February 5 after recovering from damage to the other ankle which had kept him out for two months.
Billy Barrett was one of three individuals to receive Mayoral Receptions for their outstanding commitment to the betterment of Limerick. PICTURES: Keith Wiseman.
Minister Simon Harris, Head Girl Ciara Grimes, Deputy Head Girl Kayleigh Downey ands Principal Brid Herbert
Vicky Phelan , who appeared on the Late Late Show before Christmas will received the Freedom of Limerick next week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.