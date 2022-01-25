Search

25 Jan 2022

Tottenham confident of signing Wolves winger Adama Traore as talks continue

25 Jan 2022 3:15 PM

Tottenham are still to finalise a deal for Adama Traore, but are confident of signing the Wolves winger before the January transfer window shuts.

Spurs want to bring the 26-year-old Spain international to north London and remain in talks with their Premier League counterparts over a switch as they try to finally land a player they also tried to sign in the summer.

The PA news agency understands they are expected to make a bid in the coming days with Wolves holding out for around £20million.

Traore, who is out of contract next summer and will not be renewing at Molineux, is one of Tottenham’s main targets this month.

Managing director of football Fabio Paratici is a keen admirer, having previously tried to take him to Juventus, with boss Antonio Conte intending to turn him into a right wing-back.

Traore has played 25 times for Wolves this season, scoring just one goal, and came off the bench during Saturday’s 2-1 win at Brentford.

Spurs are hoping that his likely arrival will form part of a busy six days between now and the transfer window shutting next Tuesday.

Conte has identified a right wing-back, midfielder and striker as positions to strengthen, though any arrivals could hinge on players moving the other way.

Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele are all available to leave, with interest understood to be there in all three players.

The trio were left out of Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Chelsea. Ndombele has been training away from the first team for the last couple of weeks while Lo Celso, who is currently on international duty with Argentina, revealed on Instagram that he was fully fit.

