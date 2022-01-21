England captain Owen Farrell a doubt for Six Nations after injury setback

Owen Farrell has become a doubt for England’s Guinness Six Nations after suffering a new injury in training for his club Saracens.

It was hoped Farrell would make his comeback after a two-month absence because of ankle surgery in Sunday’s Challenge Cup clash with London Irish in Barnet.

But England’s skipper has been ruled out by a fresh setback and the Rugby Football Union has revealed that he will not be attending next week’s pre-Six Nations training camp in Brighton when a captaincy update will be issued.

| Owen Farrell suffered an injury in training this week ahead of the game against London Irish, ruling him out of the match. We will have a further update after he sees a specialist early next week. Full Story #StrongerTogether ⚫️ — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) January 21, 2022

The 30-year-old was set to start at inside centre in the opener against Scotland at Murrayfield on February 5, but this development would appear to end any hope of being involved.

And his participation in the rest of the tournament hinges on the severity of the new injury, the nature of which has not been specified.

“Owen Farrell suffered an injury in training this week ahead of the game against London Irish, ruling him out of the match,” a Saracens statement read.

“Owen was back in full training having recovered from the ankle injury he sustained against Australia during the autumn internationals. We will have a further update after he sees a specialist early next week.”