21 Jan 2022

Football rumours: Newcastle make second swoop for Jesse Lingard

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

What the papers say

Newcastle have made a second loan offer for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard after a first offer for the 29-year-old midfielder was reportedly knocked back on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail. Lingard is said to prefer a loan to St James’ Park, but United are looking for a sale this month before his contract runs out in the summer.

The same paper also reports the Magpies have made a £15.4million bid for 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands left-back Mitchel Bakker.

Fabio Cannavaro, former Italy defender and China coach, has been interviewed by Everton in their search for a new manager. According to the Telegraph, the Toffees are considering the 48-year-old Cannavaro – who captained a World Cup winning Italy side in 2006 – as an option alongside Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

Tottenham have joined the list of clubs interested in signing Hull winger Keane Lewis-Potter. The Times reports the 20-year-old has also attracted interest from Southampton, Leicester and West Ham, and that Hull have already rejected an £8million bid from Brentford.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tanguy Ndombele: The Times reports Paris Saint-Germain have approached Tottenham for a loan deal for the 25-year-old midfielder with an option of a permanent deal in the summer.

Paul Pogba: The 28-year-old is still yet to communicate to Manchester United or any potential new teams what his intention is, with his contract set to expire in the summer, according to 90 min.

Local News

