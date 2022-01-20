Rhys Williams returns to Liverpool after Swansea loan spell

Rhys Williams has been recalled from his loan spell at Swansea by parent club Liverpool.
The 20-year-old defender joined Swansea at the end of August and made seven appearances, four of them starts.
“Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Rhys for his contribution during his brief time at the club, and wish him every success in his future career,” the Sky Bet Championship club said on their website.
Williams, an England Under-21 international, made his Liverpool debut in September 2020 and played 19 times for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.