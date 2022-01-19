Brighton warn pitch invaders they face indefinite bans after recent incidents

Brighton have warned supporters they face indefinite bans if they enter the pitch following incidents at recent home games.

The Premier League club have also highlighted the fact fans could be subject to further police action for going onto the field of play.

Pitch invasions occurred at the Amex Stadium at last Friday’s clash with rivals Crystal Palace and Tuesday’s game against Chelsea, with the individuals involved arrested.

A statement from the club read: “Having seen a worrying trend of pitch invaders at recent games, we take this opportunity to remind all fans that we have a zero-tolerance approach to any supporters attempting to come onto the pitch at home and away matches.

“The club takes the safety of supporters, players and staff extremely seriously, and those who come onto the pitch for any reason will be subject to indefinite club bans. They are also reminded it is a criminal offence, and therefore will also face potential police and court action.

“Having seen several incursions, during and at the end of the matches against Crystal Palace on Friday and Chelsea on Tuesday, we can confirm each of the perpetrators has now been identified, arrested and each is now subject to further police action.”