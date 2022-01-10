Search

10 Jan 2022

Chris Boyd set to leave role as Northampton rugby director

Chris Boyd set to leave role as Northampton rugby director

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Northampton are set to announce later this week that Chris Boyd is stepping down from his role as Saints rugby director, the PA news agency understands.

It is expected that Boyd will leave when his current contract expires at the end of this season and return home to New Zealand.

But the 63-year-old will remain involved with Saints by taking up a consultancy role.

It is thought that Northampton do not intend making an outside appointment when Boyd departs.

Boyd has developed an exciting support team during his time in the East Midlands, with attack coach Sam Vesty and forwards coach Phil Dowson being particularly highly-rated.

Boyd joined Northampton in 2018, masterminding a place in the play-offs that season, while Saints won the Premiership Rugby Cup the following year.

They are currently fifth in the Premiership, just three points off the play-off spots.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media