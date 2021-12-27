WATCH: Limerick's William O'Connor bows out of World Darts Championships

Limerick's William O'Connor from Cappamore Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC
LIMERICK'S William O'Connor has bowed out of the William Hill Worlds Darts Championships at the Alexandra Palace in London this Monday.
Cappamore man O'Connor lost out 4-2 to world number nine Michael 'Bully Boy' Smith of England 4-2 in a hard fought third round contest.
Thirty five-year-old O'Connor won the opening set and had an opportunity to make it 2-0. However, ultimately the Limerick man lost the next three sets as 2019 runner-up Smith took control of the game.
World number 42 O'Connor battled back bravely to reduce the deficit to 3-2, before 31-year-old Smith edged the seventh set by three legs to two to advance to the last 16 of the tournament.
!— Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 27, 2021
Michael Smith defies a spirited display from William O'Connor to close out a 4-2 victory!
Four ton-plus finishes from the ninth seed
Sky Sports Darts
Live blog: https://t.co/rXGVnCZUxO
#️⃣ #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/UaSYFQTBt0
The World Championships run through to January 3 at the 'Ally Pally' and boasts a total prizefund of stg£2.5 million. The 29th staging of the PDC World Championship features 96 players in all. The prestigious event, which is televised live on Sky Sports. The winner of the tournament will also also claim the Sid Waddell Trophy.
!— Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 27, 2021
97 average
Ten 180s
Four ton-plus finishes
Another impressive display from Michael Smith
Sky Sports Darts
Live blog: https://t.co/rXGVnCZUxO
#️⃣ #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/jUCwhd8NOG
Monday, December 27
Schedule of Play
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
3x Third Round
Ross Smith 3 Dirk van Duijvenbode 4
Michael Smith 4 William O'Connor 2
Florian Hempel v Raymond Smith
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
3x Third Round
James Wade v Vincent van der Voort
Gerwyn Price v Kim Huybrechts
Jonny Clayton v Gabriel Clemens
Tuesday, December 28
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
3x Third Round
Steve Lennon v Mervyn King
Ryan Searle v Danny Noppert
Joe Cullen v Martijn Kleermaker
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
3x Third Round
Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney
Peter Wright v Damon Heta
Michael van Gerwen v Chris Dobey
Wednesday, December 29
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
3x Third Round
Jose De Sousa v Alan Soutar
Dave Chisnall v Luke Humphries
Nathan Aspinall v Callan Rydz
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
1x Third Round
Gary Anderson v Ian White
2x Fourth Round
Matches TBC
Thursday, December 30
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
3x Fourth Round
Matches TBC
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
3x Fourth Round
Matches TBC
Saturday, January 1
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
2x Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
2x Quarter-Finals
Sunday, January 2 (1930 GMT)
2x Semi-Finals
Monday, January 3 (2000 GMT)
Final
Pictured launching the fund to support community groups are Minister of State Joe O’Brien and Minister Heather Humphreys I PICTURE: Julien Behal Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.