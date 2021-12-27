Search

27 Dec 2021

WATCH: Limerick's William O'Connor bows out of World Darts Championships

Limerick's William O'Connor from Cappamore Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S William O'Connor has bowed out of the William Hill Worlds Darts Championships at the Alexandra Palace in London this Monday.

Cappamore man O'Connor lost out 4-2 to world number nine Michael 'Bully Boy' Smith of England 4-2 in a hard fought third round contest.

Thirty five-year-old O'Connor won the opening set and had an opportunity to make it 2-0. However, ultimately the Limerick man lost the next three sets as 2019 runner-up Smith took control of the game.

World number 42 O'Connor battled back bravely to reduce the deficit to 3-2, before 31-year-old Smith edged the seventh set by three legs to two to advance to the last 16 of the tournament.

The World Championships run through to January 3 at the 'Ally Pally' and boasts a total prizefund of stg£2.5 million. The 29th staging of the PDC World Championship features 96 players in all. The prestigious event, which is televised live on Sky Sports. The winner of the tournament will also also claim the Sid Waddell Trophy.

Monday, December 27

Schedule of Play

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
3x Third Round
Ross Smith 3 Dirk van Duijvenbode 4
Michael Smith 4 William O'Connor 2
Florian Hempel v Raymond Smith

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
3x Third Round
James Wade v Vincent van der Voort
Gerwyn Price v Kim Huybrechts
Jonny Clayton v Gabriel Clemens

Tuesday, December 28

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
3x Third Round
Steve Lennon v Mervyn King
Ryan Searle v Danny Noppert
Joe Cullen v Martijn Kleermaker

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
3x Third Round
Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney
Peter Wright v Damon Heta
Michael van Gerwen v Chris Dobey

Wednesday, December 29

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
3x Third Round
Jose De Sousa v Alan Soutar
Dave Chisnall v Luke Humphries
Nathan Aspinall v Callan Rydz

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
1x Third Round
Gary Anderson v Ian White​
2x Fourth Round
Matches TBC

Thursday, December 30

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
3x Fourth Round
Matches TBC

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
3x Fourth Round
Matches TBC

Saturday, January 1

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1930 GMT)
2x Quarter-Finals

Sunday, January 2 (1930 GMT)
2x Semi-Finals

Monday, January 3 (2000 GMT)
Final

