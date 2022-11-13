Limerick District League weekend junior soccer round-up

INTER-COUNTY YOUTHS TROPHY:

Limerick District League 1

Galway District League 3

LIMERICK District League's interest in this season’s Inter County Youth trophy came to an abrupt end on Saturday evening when they went down 3-1 at home to their Galway counterparts.

Following a 2-2 draw in their opening group game, Limerick needed a win to ensure their passage to the knock out stages of the tournament but came up short against a well drilled Galway side. Limerick were on the front foot early on and despite concession of an early goal, still had the upper hand for most of the first half.

Despite conceding a late equaliser, the Galway side emerged after the break with a pep in their step and two goals in quick succession saw them tale a grip on the game.

An off-the-ball incident saw Limerick reduced to ten men and with it their chances of staging a comeback.

Limerick nearly had the dream start when Stephen Young was clipped outside the box. Gareth Grant’s free kick took a deflection forcing goalkeeper Max Hawksley full length to turn the ball out for a fruitless corner kick.

Despite dominating possession, a long clearance by Galway’s Conor Keady saw winger Gusi Khumalo race clear and keep his clam before slotting past the advancing Limerick keeper, Jonathan Mullaney.

Good work on the right by Ben Flanagan saw Mark Ward gather and his cross/shot fell inches over the crossbar with Hawksley scrambling.

At the other end a good break saw Evan Moran get space in the area but his shot on goal struck the upright before being cleared to safety.

Another good delivery from Flanagan saw Jake Leamy bravely challenge the keeper but the fall rolled just wide. Limerick were back on level terms five minutes before the break. Josh McCarthy gathered in the middle of the field and the visitors made the mistake of backing off, allowing the Fairview midfielder to fire a beauty from 25 yards beyond the reach of the keeper to the back of the net.

The last action of the first half produced thrills at both ends. A super run by Leamy saw his skip past four challengers and after a couple of one-twos, retrieved the ball in the box. Hawksley denied what would have been a wonder goal but the rebound fell to Cian Arthur whose goal bound shot was headed off the line by Conor Keady.

As before, the long clearance had Limerick on the run and but for a wonderful save by Mullaney, Ethan McCauley would have given the visitors a half time lead.

As it transpired the physically bigger Galway XI had only to wait ten minutes into the second half to regain the lead. Another no nonsense ball out of defence gave the alert Moran the chance to gather up top and his pull back to the in-running Khumalo was drilled to the back of the net.

Five minutes later, Keady rose highest to head home at a corner kick to make Limerick’s task a big ask.

Whatever hope they had faded when they were reduced to ten and while they tried valiantly until the end, they found the Galway back line too tough to crack.

LIMERICK DL: Jonathan Mullaney (Fairview), Ben Flanagan (Mungret), Sam Jordan (Janesboro), Oran Flanagan (Janesboro), Sean O’hAodha (Aisling), Mark Ward (Fairview), Josh McCarthy (Fairview), Cian Artur (Aisling), Jake Leamy (Fairview), Gareth Grant (Geraldines), Stephen Young (Fairview). SUBS: Nathan O’Shea (Janesboro), Callum Murphy (Fairview), Leon Johnston (Fairview), Emmet Hehir (Fairview), Also; Adam Keating (Fairview), Jack Flanagan (Fairview), Shane Pearse (Pallas).

GALWAY DL: Max Hawksley, Conor Daly, Brian Tolan, Conor Keady, Eric Diarra, Piotrek Symanski, Gusi Khumalo, Oisin Logue, Evan Moran, Ethan McCauley, Ryan Mul, Subs: Seamie Fallon, Chad Elonga, Darragh Clery, Daniel Keady.

Premier League

Charleville 0 Ballynanty Rovers 2

BALLYNANTY Rovers picked up three crucial Premier League points at the Charleville sports complex on Saturday night, beating the locals 2-0.

The result moves Balla within a point of the leading pair of Fairview Rgs and Pike Rovers. It was a hard-earned win for the Blues against a Charleville side set up to frustrate with a defensive system that the visitors struggled to get break down.

Chances were at a premium in the first half and the first real chance of the game came midway through the half when a Josh Adams goal bound header was saved brilliantly by the Charleville net minder.

Not to be outdone, the Balla centre back was back again shortly after when he found himself on the end of an Adam Costello long throw and this time made no mistake from eight yards.

Just before the half time whistle, Charleville top scorer, Shane Dillon raced clear of the Ballynanty defence but was denied by a superb save from the feet of Balla keeper, Kevin Walsh.

Ten minutes after the restart, Charleville looked like they were back on level terms when Mark Kavanagh’s superb shot from 20 yards flew over Walsh but to Balla’s delight, struck the outside of the post on it’s way to safety.

That missed opportunity proved costly for Charleville when, just after the hour mark, Habideen Gbadebo held off his marker and his cross from the end line was finished clinically by James Fitzgerald.

Both Thomas Byrnes and Cian Power went close to scoring a third in the last quarter as Charleville pushed forward chasing the game but neither side could add to the scoreline.

Regional Utd 2 Mungret Reg 1

REGIONAL Utd fifth successive win has seen them move to within three points of the leaders in the Premier League.

On Saturday they came through their local derby battle with Mungret Regional by the odd goal in three.

In truth, the first half was a rather dull affair. Mungret set up with a solid defence and were quite content to allow Regional to play the ball around until they reached hallway where they engaged.

They soaked up pressure and looked very dangerous on the counter. Both sides were restricted to set pieces and corners to threaten but Andy Cowpar did go within a whisker of taking the lead for Regional when he saw his header hit the crossbar.

Regional introduced top scorer, Eoin and the enigmatic Kieran O’Connell at the break and the move paid dividends within five minutes.

Duff got to the end of a good cross by Paudie Hartigan to bring his tally for the season to 17, just two behind leading scorer, Fairview’s Conor Ellis. The lead was doubled five minutes later when Andy Quaide picked out Pa McDonagh who took a super touch to control the ball and volleyed it into the roof of the net.

To their credit, Mungret continued to battle for everything and got some reward ten minutes from the end when Cian McNicholas hammered in a volley when the ball fell to him in the area.

Mungret pushed to get something from the tie in the closing stages but the home side held on to take the spoils.

Premier A League:



Aisling Annacotty B 5 Moyross 2

THE only game scheduled in the Premier A League went the way of Aisling Annacotty against visitors Moyross.

A thrilling first half began when Darren Coughlan fired Aisling ahead. Craig Collopy Duggan levelled for Moyross but Caimin Ayres restored the home sides lead with his first of two goals on the night.

The visitors again restored parity when James Cleary headed home and it looked like the sides were going in level at the break until Ayres struck again and coupled with a red card for Moyross the dynamic changed for the second half.

Ger Clancy made it 4-2 and substitute Seanie O’hAoadha completed the scoring with a fifth for the winners.

Open Cup: First Round



Brazuca United A 0

Herbertstown A 7

THE Open Cup kicked off on Sunday when Division 3A leaders hosted high flying Division 2B side, Herbertstown in UL in what promised to be a cracking tie.

However, a much-strengthened Herbertstown side proved much too strong for Brazuca, running in seven goals without reply.

The County side have four of five former Premier League players and look like they will be the team to beat in this competition.

One of those players, Tyrique Leamy claimed four of the goals. Substitute Joe Fogarty showed he has lost none of his appetite bagging a hat trick after his introduction.

Newtown B 2 Lisnagry B 0

NEWTOWN B claimed a scalp of sorts when they beat Division 3A side Lisnagry B 2-0 in UL.

Newtown, who ply their trade in a division below, took the lead from a penalty kick after a foul on Cillian O Sullivan, which Graham Power put into the keepers bottom left hand corner.

Newtown made sure of their passage with a direct effort. A long kick out by goalkeeper Eoin Fahey beat everyone and saw Cillian O’Sullivan get a nick before the keeper and roll home into an empty net from the left side of the box.