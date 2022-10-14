Limerick club and schools rugby fixtures - October 14 to October 20

This is a busy period for Limerick clubs and schools rugby fixtures
LIMERICK clubs and schools rugby fixtures for period from Friday, October 14 to Thurdday, October 20
Friday, October 14
Energia All Ireland League Division 2A:Nenagh Ormond v Cashel, New Ormond Park,8pm;
South Junior 2 League:Clonakilty v Cork Constitution, The Vale,7.30pm;
Cobh Pirates v Bandon,Cobh,7.30pm;
Dolphin v Dunmanway, Musgrave Park,7.30pm;
Old Christians v Mallow,Rathcooney,7.30pm;
U.C.C. v Highfield, Mard yke,7.30pm;
Boys Bank of Ireland Club Under 18 League Conference 1:Shannon v Charleville,Coonagh,7.30pm;
Boys Bank of Ireland Club Under 16 League Conference 4:Crosshaven v Kinsale,Crosshaven,7.30pm;
Boys South Under 13 League Group B:Kinsale v Highfield, Kinsale,7.30pm;
Group C:Midleton v Crosshaven,Towns Park, 7.30pm;
Saturday, October 15
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A:Ballynahinch v Clontarf, Ballymacarn Park;
Garryowen v Terenure College,Dooradoyle;
Lansdowne v Dublin University,Aviva Stadium;
Shannon v Cork Constitution,Thomond Park;
UCD v Young Munster,Belfield;
Division 1B:City of Armagh v Old Wesley, Palace Grounds;
Highfield v Buccaneers,Woodleigh Park;
Malone v Banbridge,Gibson Park;
Old Belvedere v Naas,Ollie Campbell Park;
U.C.C. v St. Mary's College,The Mardyke;
Division 2A:Blackrock College v Old Crescent,Stradbrook;
M.U. Barnhall v Queens University,Parsonstown;
Navan v Dolphin,Balreask Old;
U.L. Bohemian v Ballymena,UL Arena;
Division 2B:Belfast Harlequins v Galwegians,Deramore Park;
Dungannon v Wanderers,Stevenson Park;
Galway Corinthians v Greystones,Corinthian Park;
Malahide v Enniscorthy,Estuary Road;
Sligo v Rainey Old Boys,Hamilton Park;
Division 2C:Bruff v Skerries,Kilballyowen Park;
Clonmel v Tullamore,Ardgaoithe;
Instonians v Bangor,Shaw's Bridge;
Midleton v Omagh Academicals,Towns Park;
Sunday's Well v Ballina,Musgrave Park;
Energia Women's All Ireland League:Old Belvedere v Galwegians,Ollie Campbell Park,5pm;
Railway Union v Cooke,Park Avenue,5pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Blackrock College,UL North Campus,5pm;
Wicklow v Suttonians,Ashtown Lane,5pm;
North Gleeson League Section A:Charleville v Ardscoil Old Boys,Charleville;
Listowel v Richmond,Listowel:
Newcastle West v Chorca Dhuibhne,Newcastle West;
Section B:St. Senan's v Garryowen,Jim Slattery Park;
Thomond v Presentation,Liam Fitzgerald Park;
U.L. Bohemian-Newport v Kilrush,Annacotty;
Section C:Clanwilliam v Fethard,Clanwilliam Park;
Galbally-Mitchelstown v Waterpark,Galbally,
Kilfeacle v Thurles,Kilfeacle;
Boys Bank of Ireland Under 18 Club League Conference 2:Abbeyfeale-Listowel v Chorca Dhuibhne,Abbeyfeale,12pm;
Killarney v Killorglin-Iveragh, Killarney,12pm;
Conference 3:Ennis Red v Cashel-Thurles,Ennis,1pm;
Conference 4:Bandon v Bantry Bay,Bandon,11.30pm;
Crosshaven v Kanturk,Crosshaven,12pm;
Conference 5:Carrigaline-Dolphin v Sunday's Well,Musgrave Park,11.15am;
Muskerry v Old Christians,Ballyanly,12pm;
Conference 6:Midleton v Waterford City-Carrick,Towns Park,12pm;
Youghal v Cobh Pirates,Youghal,12pm;
Boys Bank of Ireland Club Under 16 League Conference 2:Chorca Dhuibhne v Castleisland,Ballydavid,12. 15pm;
Conference 3:Cashel v Kanturk,Cashel,12.30pm;
Conference 4:Bandon v Bantry Bay,Bandon,12pm;
Clonakilty v Skibbereen,The Vale,12.30pm;
Conference 5:Ballincollig v Old Christians,Tanner Park,12pm;
Cork Constitution v Highfield,Temple Hill,12pm;
Conference 6:Carrick-on-Suir v Clonmel,Carrick-on-Suir,1pm;
Fermoy v Fethard,Fermoy,12pm;
Conference 7:Cobh Pirates v Mitchelstown,Cobh,12pm;
Midleton v Sunday's Well,Towns Park,12pm;
Youghal v Dungarvan,Youghal,1.30pm;
Boys South Under 14 League Group B:Kinsale v Bandon,Kinsale,12pm;
Boys South Under 13 League Group A :Bandon v Clonakilty Green,Bandon,12pm;
Clonakilty Red v Skibbereen,The Vale, 4pm;
Group B:Cork Constitution Blue v Old Christians,Temple Hill,2pm;
Group C:Cork Constitution White v Cobh Pirates,Temple Hill,1pm;
Group D:Mallow v Kanturk,Mallow,12pm;
Fermoy v Muskerry,Fermoy,12pm;
Boys Schools Under 16 Friendly:P.B.C. v Blackrock College,Wilton,12pm;
P.B.C. B v Blackrock College B,Wilton,12pm;
Bank of Ireland Girls Club Under 18 League Conference 1: Ballina-Killaloe v Shannon,Clairsford,12.30pm;
Bruff v Carrick-Thurles,Kilballyowen Park,11.30am;
Fethard v Ennis-Kilrush,Fethard,12.30pm;
Conference 2: Cobh Pirates-Dolphin v Killarney,tbc,12.30pm;
Tralee v Ballincollig,Tralee,12.30pm;
Girls Under 18 Development League:Bandon v Skibbereen,Bandon,12.30pm;
Waterpark v Mallow-Fermoy,Ballinakill,12. 30pm;
Girls Under 14 League Conference 1:Ballina-Killaloe-Scariff v Shannon,tbc,11am;
Garryowen v Ennis,Dooraoyle, 11am;
Conference 2: Cobh Pirates-Carrigaline v Midleton-Youghal, tbc,11am;
Dolphin v Waterpark,Musgrave Park,2pm;
Conference 3: Clonakilty v Dunmanway-Bantry Bay,The Vale,11am;
Skibbereen v Killarney,Skibbereen,11am;
Girls Under 14 Development League:Castleisland v Kinsale,Castleisland,11am;
Galbally v Fethard,Galbally,11am;
Girls Under 16 Friendly:Bruff v Carrick-Thurles,Kilballyowen Park,10.30am;
Sunday, October 16
Munster Junior League Section A: Abbeyfeale v St. Mary's,Abbeyfeale;
Crosshaven v Clonakilty,Crosshaven;
Muskerry v Bandon,Ballyanly;
Newcastle West v Old Christians,Newcastle West;
Skibbereen v Clanwilliam,Skibbereen;
Thomond v Mallow,Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Thurles v Richmond,Thurles;
Waterpark v Kilfeacle,Ballinakill;
Section B:Cobh Pirates v Dungarvan,Cobh;
Fethard v St. Senan's,Fethard;
Scariff v Carrick-on-Suir,Scariff;
Waterford City v Galbally-Mitchelstown, Waterford;
Youghal v Ennis,Youghal;
Section C:Bantry Bay v Ballincollig,Bantry;
Castleisland v Kanturk,Castleisland;
Douglas v Tralee,Castletreasure;
Killarney v Charleville,Killarney;
Killorglin v Kinsale,Killorglin;
Senior Club League North:U.L. Bohemian v Young Munster,Annacotty;
Senior Club League South:Cashel v Highfield,Cashel;
Women's League Conference A:Skibbereen v Shannon-LIT,Skibbereen,1pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Kerry,Annacotty,1pm;
Conference B: Ballincollig v Ennis-Kilrush,Tanner Park,1pm;
Thurles v Waterpark,Thurles,1pm;
Conference C:Bantry Bay v Mallow,Bantry,1pm;
Dolphin v Midleton,Musgrave Park,1pm;
Boys Bank of Ireland Club Under 18 League Conference 1: Garryowen v Shannon,Dooradoyle,1pm;
St. Senan's v Richmond-St. Mary's,Jim Slattery Park,12pm;
Young Munster v Old Crescent,Derryknockane,12pm;
Conference 2: Tralee v Mallow,Tralee,12pm;
Conference 3: Galtee Rugby v Bruff White,Collegelands,12pm;
Conference 4: Kinsale v Clonakilty,Kinsale,12pm;
Conference 6: Fermoy v Clonmel,Fermoy,1pm;
Waterpark v Dungarvan,Ballinakill,12.30pm;
Boys Bank of Ireland Club Under 16 League Conference 1:Ennis v Young Munster,Ennis,12pm;
Kilrush v Garryowen,Kilrush,12pm;
Conference 3: Cashel v Kanturk,Cashel,12.30pm;
Nenagh Ormond v Mallow,Nenagh,11.45am;
Conference 5: Dolphin v Douglas-Muskerry,Musgrave Park,11am;
Conference 6: Waterpark v Waterford City,Ballinakill,11am;
Boys East Under 13 League:Cashel v Waterpark,Cashel,11am;
Galbally v Clanwilliam,Galbally,11am;
Kilfeacle v Waterford City,Kilfeacle,11am;
Boys North Under 15 League Section 2:Shannon v Newcastle West,Coonagh,11.30am;
Boys North Under 14 League Section 1:Shannon v St. Mary's-Scariff-Newport, Coonagh,11.30am;
Thomond-Richmond v Old Crescent,Canal Bank,12pm;
Young Munster v Ennis, Derryknockane,11.30am;
Section 2:Bruff v Ballina-Killaloe,Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
Nenagh Ormond v Kilrush,Nenagh,11.30am;
U.L. Bohemian v Garryowen,Annacotty,11.30am;
Girls Under 14 League Conference 2:Carrick-Thurles-Dungarvan vBallincollig,Dungarvan,11. 30am;
Conference 3: Tralee v Kanturk,Tralee;
Boys Under 13 Friendly:Ballina-Killaloe- Scariff-Newport v Nenagh Ormond,Clairsford,10.30am;
Monday, October 17
Senior Clubs League North:Old Crescent v Garryowen,Takumi Park,7.30pm;
Tuesday, October 18
Boys Schools Bowen Series:Villiers School v Ardscoil Rís,Villiers;
Boys Schools McCarthy Cup B2:High School CBS v Villiers School,Clonmel,12.30pm;
Boys Schools Under 14 Friendly:High School CBS v Cashel CS,Clonmel,1pm;
Wednesday, October 19
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy:U.C.C. v Cork Constitution, Mardyke,7.30pm;
Boys Schools Mungret Cup:Villiers School v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntrai,MTU Cork,12.30pm;
Boys Schools O'Brien Cup:Pobal Scoil na Trinoide v Newtown School-Waterpark College,Youghal,12pm;
Boys Schools Bowen Shield:Bandon Grammar School v St. Munchin's,Bandon;
P.B.C. v C.B.C.,Wilton;
Boys Schools Mungret Shield:Villiers School v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntrai,MTU Cork,12.30pm;
Boys Schools King Cup:Pobal Scoil na Trinoide v Newtown School-Waterpark College,Youghal,12pm;
Boys Schools McCarthy Cup:Ardscoil Rís v P.B.C.,Ardscoil Rís;
Castletroy College v C.B.C.,Castletroy;
Rockwell College v Crescent College Comp.,Rockwell;
St. Munchin's v Bandon Grammar School,Corbally;
Boys Schools McCarthy Cup B:Ardscoil Rís v P.B.C.,Ardscoil Rís;
Rockwell College v Crescent College Comp.,Rockwell;
St. Munchin's v Bandon Grammar School,Corbally;
Boys Schools McCarthy Cup B2:Villiers School v St. Clement's,Villiers,1.30pm;
Boys Schools Under 19 Friendly:Crescent College Comp. v Clongowes,Crescent Comp:
Boys Schools Under 16 Friendly:Crescent College Comp. v Castletroy College,Crescent Comp:
Crescent College Comp. B v Castletroy College B,Crescent Comp:
Boys Under 16 Friendly:C.B.C. v Bandon,Lansdowne,5.30pm;
Boys Schools Under 14 Friendly:Ardscoil Rís v Rockwell College,Coonagh,2pm;
Ardscoil Rís B v Rockwell College B,Coonagh,2pm;
P.B.C. v St. Munchin's,Wilton;
Thursday, October 20
Boys School Bowen Shield:Rockwell College v Crescent College Comp.,Rockwell;
