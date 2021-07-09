Limerick art college to retain its identity

The Limerick School of Art and Design's campus at George's Quay
ALTHOUGH the Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) is changing its name, the School of Art and Design (LSAD) will retain its unique title.
Addressing councillors this week, the LIT president Dr Vincent Cunnane confirmed LSAD will not be impacted by the college’s merger with the Athlone Institute of Technology, which will see several institutions come under the name of the Technical University of the Shannon, or Tus.
Dr Cunnane asked: “Why would we change an iconic brand? LSAD as one of the top 50 fashion schools in the world will be retained. We have our activities in George’s Quay, we are involved in Limerick 2030.”
LSAD dates back to 1852, and was one of LIT’s original constituent colleges.
Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan, a graduate of the art college, welcomed the retention of a title which she described as “treasured and cherished”.
Meanwhile, Dr Cunnane also said it has engaged in a significant branding and marketing exercise with Limerick firm Piquant.
For up to the minute news, please visit www.limerickleader.ie
More News
Hot properties: The latest release of homes in Mungret Gate (main photo) and The Edge, Castlebrook Manor, Castletroy (below) sold out in less than 24 hours
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.