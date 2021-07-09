Limerick art college to retain its identity

The Limerick School of Art and Design's campus at George's Quay

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

ALTHOUGH the Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) is changing its name, the School of Art and Design (LSAD) will retain its unique title.

Addressing councillors this week, the LIT president Dr Vincent Cunnane confirmed LSAD will not be impacted by the college’s merger with the Athlone Institute of Technology, which will see several institutions come under the name of the Technical University of the Shannon, or Tus.

Dr Cunnane asked: “Why would we change an iconic brand? LSAD as one of the top 50 fashion schools in the world will be retained. We have our activities in George’s Quay, we are involved in Limerick 2030.”

LSAD dates back to 1852, and was one of LIT’s original constituent colleges.

Fine Gael councillor Oliv​ia O’Sullivan, a graduate of the art college, welcomed the retention of a title which she described as “treasured and cherished”.

Meanwhile, Dr Cunnane also said it has engaged in a significant branding and marketing exercise with Limerick firm Piquant.

