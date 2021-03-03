BREAKING: Two men arrested as €17,500 worth of cocaine seized in Castletroy Co. Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick have confirmed they have arrested two men and seized €17,500 worth of cocaine in College Court, Castletroy, Co. Limerick, last night, Tuesday March 2 2021.

During ongoing operations in the College Court area, Castletroy, Limerick last night, Gardaí were alerted to activities of a number of males and a vehicle in the College Court Drive area.



Following a search of the vehicle, involving Garda Dog ‘Bouncer’ of the Southern Region Garda Dog Unit, cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of €17,500 along with €800 in cash was seized.



Two men were arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.



Investigations are ongoing.