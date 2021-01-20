One County-One Paper: Get your copy of the 'new look' Limerick Leader

True life is lived when tiny changes occur - So said Leo Tolstoy.

While you are reading this article online, others have already purchased a copy of the ‘new look’ Limerick Leader.

They may not have even noticed. That would be ideal from our side.

Since March, this newspaper (and website) has had to adapt to the World around it. Working from home, tighter deadlines and more, have all changed how we print the old and illustrious title.

Each week, the Limerick Leader has been printed in three different editions. City, County and West.

In times past, these papers could be quite different. Since well before ‘lockdown’ however and more so since August 2020, the paper has been the same for everyone.

As of this week, there is only one ‘edition’ of the Limerick Leader. One paper, for one county.

So, whether you work in Raheen and live in Kilmallock or vice versa, all your Limerick news, sport, courts, farming, columnists and more, are now all under the one title.

After all, the one thing we all have in common is Limerick. We are all one!