Fundraiser for Limerick widower who lost home in fire 

A COMMUNITY has rallied together in efforts to raise funds for their much-loved elderly neighbour, whose home was destroyed by a fire earlier this month.

Tom Slater’s Lynwood Park home caught ablaze in the early hours of Saturday, February 8, when a fire that started in the garden shed spread to the roof of the home the 81-year-old shared with his dog Pepper.

The widower and his faithful companion who were both sleeping upstairs, were rescued by neighbours, and though the man was shaken, he didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

In the days that followed, the community of Lynwood park joined forces to fundraise for the rebuilding of the burnt-out shell of the pensioners home.

Neighbour Clodagh Jean Byrne has set up a GoFundMe page, with over €3,000 raised of their €20,000 target so far.

“The funds are simply to put a home back around him again,” she explained.

“I was there the night of the fire, watching as the lads went in and rescued him as the house burned down.

“There's nothing else anyone could have done, you're helpless and all you can do is watch in horror.

“Mr Slater narrowly escaped with his life that night, and fled his burning home wearing only what he wore to bed,” she added.

“He stood there barefooted, distraught and shaking, comforted by neighbours, as he watched in horror everything he owned, going up in flames.

“All his memories, his sentiments. His photographs of his beloved wife Gina and family.

“He lost his trophies, and his boat that he spent years building in his earlier years,” she added.

“His entire home was destroyed. Everything was gone in just a matter of minutes. It could happen to any of us.”

Clodagh said the blaze was “terrifying to watch”.

The entire block had to be evacuated as fire services tackled the flames for several hours.

Since the fire, Tom and Pepper have been living with a family member, with Tom telling the Limerick Leader he is eternally grateful to his rescuers and to the community for their generosity and care.

“I’ve had great help from my neighbours and Clodagh,” he said, “if hugs could cure then I’d be sorted”.

To donate, search “Let’s Help M. Slater After Fire Left Him Homeless” on GoFundMe or follow this link.