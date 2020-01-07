Man escorted to University Hospital Limerick following emergency landing in Shannon Airport

A MAN has been taken to University Hospital Limerick this Tuesday afternoon after being escorted off a plane by gardaí who responded to an incident at Shannon Airport.

An American Airlines Flight travelling from Frankfurt to Dallas was diverted to Shannon Airport where it made an emergency landing today at approximately 1.30pm.

It's understood the plane, which has since resumed its journey, was diverted after a passenger became 'unruly' during the flight.

"A male was escorted from the plane by Gardaí and was brought to University Hospital Limerick for assessment," said a garda spokesperson, "the plane has since continued on its journey to Dallas."

Three fire units were deployed to the scene prior to the Boeing 777-200(ER)'s landing, as well as units from Clare County Fire and Rescue Service and back-up crews from Ennis.

A Shannon Airport spokesperson said: "Shannon Airport has confirmed that American Airlines flight AA-71 routing from Frankfurt, Germany to Dallas Forth Worth diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon.



"The flight landed safely at 1.31pm and a passenger was removed from the aircraft and transferred to University Hospital Limerick. The flight took off from Shannon Airport at 4:10 pm to continue its journey."