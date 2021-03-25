National News
Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix in April
With Covid-19 restrictions here for the foreseeable, Netflix's announcement of the latest batch of additions to their streaming catalogue will be welcomed in sitting rooms across the country.
Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of April, there's sure to be something for all tastes.
Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix across April below:
NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV
Prank Encounters: Season 2 01/04/2021
Snabba Cash 07/04/2021
The Wedding Coach 07/04/2021
The Big Day: Collection 2 07/04/2021
Law School 14/04/2021
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! 14/04/2021
The Circle: Season 2 14/04/2021
Why Are You Like This 16/04/2021
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2 18/04/2021
Zero 21/04/2021
Shadow and Bone 23/04/2021
Sexify 28/04/2021
Fatma 27/04/2021
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 30/04/2021
The Innocent 30/04/2021
Pet Stars 30/04/2021
NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Tersanjung the Movie 01/04/2021
Just Say Yes 02/04/2021
Concrete Cowboy 02/04/2021
Run 02/04/2021
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? 09/04/2021
Thunder Force 09/04/2021
Night in Paradise 09/04/2021
Sky High 02/04/2021
New Gods: Nezha Reborn 12/04/2021
The Soul 14/04/2021
Ride or Die 15/04/2021
Love and Monsters 14/04/2021
Ajeeb Daastaans 16/04/2021
Tell Me When 23/04/2021
Stowaway 22/04/2021
The Disciple (Coming soon)
And Tomorrow the Entire World 30/04/2021
NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES
Magical Andes: Season 2 01/04/2021
Worn Stories 01/04/2021
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute 07/04/2021
This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist 07/04/2021
My Love: Six Stories of True Love 13/04/2021
Why Did You Kill Me? 14/04/2021
Headspace Guide to Sleep 28/04/2021
Searching For Sheela (Coming soon)
NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
Family Reunion: Part 3 05/04/2021
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You 06/04/2021
Mighty Express: Season 3 13/04/2021
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico 16/04/2021
Arlo the Alligator Boy 16/04/2021
Izzy's Koala World: Season 2 20/04/2021
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 27/04/2021
The Mitchells vs. The Machines 30/04/2021
NETFLIX ANIME
The Way of the Househusband 08/04/2021
Yasuke 29/04/2021
