Man charged over Tipperary cash and drugs seizure

GARDAI have arrested and charged a man following a significant cash and drugs seizure in County Tipperary nearly a year ago.

Cannabis with an estimated value of more than €70,000 and approximately €17,000 in cash were seized when gardai from the Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit, assisted by members from Tipperary Town garda station, carried out searches at three properties in the Kilfeacle area on April 29, 2020.

A man was arrested and quested at the time and gardai have now confirmed that a 40-year-old man has been charged.

"Following directions received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the man appeared before Tipperary District Court, sitting at Nenagh this morning, March 8, 2021," said a spokesperson.