Calling Limerick singers! Do you have what it takes to represent Ireland at Junior Eurovision 2021?

Do you have a great singing voice and are between the ages of nine and 14 years? This is your chance to represent your country in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

Adare Productions are putting a call out for talented young singers who will be aged between 9 and 14 years this Autumn. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a talented youngster or group to represent Ireland at an international level.

The Irish heats will take place in line with HSE guidelines and subject to Covid-19 Government restrictions at that time. The winner will go on to represent Ireland at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

“I loved every minute of it, I got to perform on a stage bigger than I had ever dreamt of. It is something I will never forget,” said Anna Kearney, Junior Eurovision representative 2019.

Could it be you?

To enter all you need is an amazing singing voice, there is no original song necessary. Applications are open to solos, duets and groups of up to a maximum of 6 people (all group entries must be members of the same household).

The closing date for entries is March 19 2021.

Apply now at www.tg4.ie/junioreurovision

For further information contact Adare Productions on 083 1322683 or Email: junioreurovision@adareproductions.ie