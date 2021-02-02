National News

WATCH: Gardaí 'lift spirits' as they take on TikTok dance challenge

Gardaí from around Ireland have sought to 'raise a smile' by taking on the famous Jerusalema dance challenge popularised on TikTok. 

Gardaí posted the video to social media on Tuesday saying they had responded to the challenge of the Swiss police who posted an earlier version of the dance. 

The Garda clip shows units from around Ireland performing the famous routine. The post said: "Thank you for watching. We hope it brought a smile in these dark times."

