Search

03 Dec 2021

TG4's Underdogs to take on All-Ireland champions in season finale

TG4's Underdogs to take on All-Ireland champions in season finale

Underdogs 2021 coaches Kevin Cassidy, Michelle Ryan and Mickey Ned O'Sullivan

Reporter:

Reporter

TG4 has announced that the Underdogs will be taking on the top Ladies Gaelic football team in the country at the end of the series; when they go head to head with the ultimate Underdogs and this year’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Champions Meath.

The match will be played at the Donaghmore-Ashbourne club in county Meath on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

This eagerly-anticipated fixture will throw-in at 1.30pm, with a deferred broadcast to air on TG4 Peil na mBan Beo at 7.15pm that evening.

The Underdogs is a unique group of players, from different LGFA clubs all across the country. These footballers have never played at junior, intermediate or senior inter-county championship level before.

Over the last few weeks we have seen the players’ trials and training and listened to them tell their own stories on the Underdogs. Now, after 6 months of preparation and intense training, they are ready to take on TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions Meath.

Speaking on behalf of the LGFA, President Mícheál Naughton said: "The Underdogs have taken us on an emotional rollercoaster ride since the very first episode of the series was aired - and now they are preparing for the ultimate test. This is a game we are very much looking forward to - against the reigning TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions, Meath.

"This promises to be a wonderful game of football and I wish the very best of luck to both teams, as they line out at Donaghmore/Ashbourne's wonderful facilities."

 Underdogs Panel

Áine Cronin                   Éire Óg, Co. Cork

Aisling Kane                  Parnells GAA, Co. Dublin

Anna Murphy                John Mitchels, Co.Kerry

Aoife O’Reilly                Fingallians GAA, Co. Dublin

Aoife Plunkett               St Vals LGFC, Co. Cork

Bronagh Fagan             Raheny GAA, Co. Dublin

Cassie Dunne                St Paul’s, Co. Laois      

Chanice Dolan              Donaghmore Ashbourne, Co. Meath

Chloe Johnston             O’Dwyers, Co. Dublin

Clara Fahey                  Cahir, Co. Tipperary

Danielle Clemmer          Clounmacon, Co. Kerry

Deirdre Lawless             Caherlistrane, Co. Galway

Elaine Ní Niadh             CLG Cárna-Caiseal, Co. Galway

Erica McGlynn               Fossa LGFC, Co. Kerry

Fiona Tully                    Kilbride, Co. Roscommon

Gráinne Power              Kilmore LGFC, Co. Wexford

Jayne Peacocke            Kilcullen, Co. Kildare

Jessica Hurley               Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney , Co. Wicklow

Jessica McCarthy          Douglas Ladies, Co. Cork

Jessica Wall                  Croí Ró Naofa, Co. Dublin

Katelyn O’Sullivan         Ballyhaunis GAA, Co. Mayo

Katrina Parrock             Kilmore LGFC, Co. Wexford

Laura Basquel               Ballyboden St.Enda’s, Co. Dublin

Louise Dalton                Fingallians GAA, Co. Dublin

Louise Fagan                Ballyboughal, Co. Dublin

Naomi Cuffe                 Kilmoremoy Ladies, Co. Mayo

Niamh McElduff            An Charraig Mhór Naomh Colmcille, Co. Tyrone

Nicole Mitchell               Erin’s Isle GAA, Co. Dublin

Rachel Sheehan            Passage West GAA, Co. Cork

Roisin Commons           Seneschalstown, Co. Meath

Tara Donnellon             The Neale, Co. Mayo

Vanessa Gallogly          St. Joseph’s Ladies, Co. Leitrim

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media