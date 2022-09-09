Search

09 Sept 2022

World Ploughing Championships 2022 welcomed by Minister Fleming

John Mulholland, chief executive Laois County Council; Anna May McHugh, Minister Sean Fleming, Mick Mahon and Tomás OMidheach and Liam Herlihy from FBD on site at Ratheniska, for the launch of the Nat

Reporter:

Express Reporter

09 Sept 2022 7:17 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Minister of State in the Department of Finance with special responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance, Seán Fleming TD has welcomed the World Ploughing Championships to Ireland.

The 67th World Ploughing Championships will take place alongside the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska.

There will be 26 countries competing in the World Ploughing Championships. The National and World Ploughing Championships runs from the 20th to the 22nd September. The World Ploughing Championships did not take place in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19.

The World Ploughing Championships was meant to take place in St. Petersburg, Russia in August. It was cancelled due to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Ireland has hosted the World Ploughing Championships on six previous occasions. The last time was in 2006.

Speaking at the media launch on the site in Ratheniska on Tuesday morning, Minister of State Seán Fleming TD stated:

“The National and World Ploughing Championships are very welcome to County Laois. I would like to congratulate the National Ploughing Association for their quick organisational skills in pulling this world event together at short notice. The event will provide a welcome substantial boost to the economy. There will be over 1,700 trade exhibitions at the event.

"They will showcase the very best of Irish food, farming and culture for the world to see. It will be a major machinery and livestock exhibition. I wish the National Ploughing Championships all the success and we look forward to seeing a large attendance for what will be a very enjoyable event for all.”

