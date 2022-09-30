Gardai probe after car crashes through gates of Sinn Fein TD Martin Kenny’s home

Sinn Fein TD Martin Kenny has thanked the emergency services following a “distressing and traumatic” incident in which a car rammed through the gates at his home in Co Leitrim.

A Garda investigation is under way into the incident near Ballinamore in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mr Kenny’s wife was at home alone at the time of the incident.

It is understood the vehicle drove at speed through the electric gates.

Gardai said they are investigating a “road traffic collision” that occurred in Aughavas at about 2am on Thursday morning.

A man in his 40s was taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “This was a distressing and traumatic incident for Martin’s wife and family.

“We are glad they are unhurt, and everyone extends solidarity to Martin and his family at this time.

“Martin has thanked the emergency services for their speedy response.

“As there is a live Garda investigation into this incident, we cannot comment further.”

It is the second incident at the Sligo-Leitrim TD’s home. In 2019 Mr Kenny’s car was set alight outside his home.