29 Sept 2022

Digital image of cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan projected on Dublin GPO

Digital image of cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan projected on Dublin GPO

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 9:56 PM

Digital artwork of campaigner Vicky Phelan has been projected on to the front of one of Dublin’s most famous buildings ahead of the launch of a feature documentary about her life.

The image of the Limerick mother-of-two appeared on the front of the GPO ahead of the release of Vicky in cinemas next week.

Ms Phelan grabbed the attention of the Irish public after bringing a High Court case over how her cervical smears were handled, which ultimately prompted a series of reviews of Ireland’s cervical cancer screening programme CervicalCheck.

Her case prompted other women to come forward, and raised questions about the quality of the programme, about how women should be involved and informed about their own healthcare, and the issue of open disclosure.

Despite receiving a terminal cervical cancer diagnosis, Ms Phelan has been actively campaigning for better healthcare and better accountability when mistakes are made in Ireland’s healthcare system.

She has also supported the passage of the Dying with Dignity Bill, which aims to legislate for assisted dying in Ireland, through the Irish parliament.

Ms Phelan was awarded the freedom of Limerick earlier this year, and was named as one of the BBC’s 100 most inspiring and influential women around the world in 2018.

Directed by Sasha King, Vicky was voted Best Irish Documentary by the Dublin Film Critics Circle at this year’s Dublin International Film Festival, and was nominated for an Irish Council of Civil Liberties Human Rights Award.

The documentary appears in Irish cinemas on Friday October 7.

Local News

