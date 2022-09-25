RTE show returns this week with some familiar faces

Ireland's most successful and longest running afternoon show, Today, returns to RTÉ One for its 11th season, tomorrow, Monday 26th September.

Maura Derrane, Dáithí Ó' Sé and Sinead Kennedy are back to kickstart afternoons as the Autumn evenings draw in. Dáithí and Sinead will be in studio every Monday and Tuesday and Maura will join Dáithí each Wednesday to Friday.

Now into its second decade, the show will continue to bring its usual eclectic mix of food, fashion and entertainment. The best expert advice will be available, be it from dreams to DIY, with delicious recipes from some of the top chefs in the country. The biggest and brightest stars will be in studio and the news panel will keep viewers up to date with the latest headlines and some of the weird and wonderful happenings from home and abroad.

Irish people are very house proud and this season in 'Our House,' home interiors will be a new focus. Maura, Dáithí and Sinead want to hear from those who have recently completed an interiors project or brought a new unusual object home. What were the ups and downs, the inspiration and the heartbreak? Was there one precious piece that brought the whole place together?

The ever-popular makeovers will also return to studio. Pam Morrissey and Mark Rogers head up a crack team of stylists, designers and make-up artists who are on standby to give our deserving Today viewers the pampering of a lifetime! If you know of someone who deserves the ultimate pampering experience - get it touch.

Speaking ahead of Monday's return, Maura Derrane said: "I am so excited for season 11 of Today. It's such an achievement for the show and for the whole team working on it. We're looking forward to another great year with loads of audience interaction and great fun as always."

The much-loved 50/50 quiz is back, but with surprises in store. There will be brand new competitions and great cash giveaways galore.

Also returning to the show is James Patrice who will be roaming the nation and beyond, bringing stories from the four corners of the country. Bláthnaid Treacy will keep viewers up to date with the latest fashion trends.

Sinead Kennedy said: "I'm delighted to be back in the studio in RTÉ Cork. We're all really looking forward to the season ahead and hearing from all our viewers. It will be great to meet new studio guests and lots of familiar faces too."

The Today Book Club is up and running. With over 10K followers, it must be one of the biggest book clubs in the county. The latest new releases can be discussed as well as the classics that readers return to, time and time again.

Dáithí O' Sé added: "I'm really looking forward to getting back into studio this year and having it feel a bit more normal. We want to bring the fun back into afternoons and Today is a great part of that."

The Today team want to know what is going on in people's lives. Get in touch! Share stories of your interiors project. Hard work and passion projects can be featured on the show. Do you have hidden talents or precious heirlooms in the attic? Email the show at today@rte.ie

Season 11 of Today returns to RTÉ One on Monday 26th September. Tune in each weekday afternoon at 3.30 pm.



