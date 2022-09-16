French embassy issues warning about Ireland’s housing crisis

People moving to Ireland face a “severe house crisis” and will struggle to find accommodation, the French embassy there has warned its citizens.

The Dublin-based embassy posted advice, titled “lodging” with a warning sign next to it, on its website.

It wrote: “Ireland is currently experiencing a severe housing crisis.

“New arrivals, including students, face significant difficulties in finding accommodation.

“The strong demand and the saturation of the rental market have led to a sharp increase in rents, which are currently much more expensive than in Paris, including shared accommodation.

“It is therefore advisable for people planning to settle in Ireland to allow sufficient time for this search for accommodation (which can take several weeks).”

The embassy warned of scams on various ad sites and called for “great vigilance” when looking for accommodation.

It also advised against signing a contract or paying a deposit without visiting the accommodation and meeting the owner or real estate agency.

“It is essential to have solid financial guarantees and, if possible, certificates of payment of rent from your previous owners (‘reference letter’) in order to be able to present a rental file,” it added.

“Also note that many rental contracts prohibit pets.

“In addition to the classic hotels, there are B&Bs (Bed and breakfasts) in Ireland.

“It is advisable to consult the list in the yellow pages of the directory, or to request it from the Irish tourist office.

“Youth hostels can also offer a solution for more modestly priced accommodation, usually in a shared room.”

It comes after gardai warned students in Cork to be on the guard against accommodation fraud.

A French student who moved to Cork to study was targeted by fraudsters over a room apparently available for rent.

They handed over 3,000 euro before realising – after turning up at the property – the man she gave the money to was not actually the landlord.

The French Embassy are warning students about the accommodation crisis in Ireland.International students have been misled on the availability in accommodation in Ireland – an issue we warned @SimonHarrisTD about and yet still no action to protect students. pic.twitter.com/EOpR49q2ez — Beth O'Reilly (they/them) (@BethOReilly) September 15, 2022

Beth O’Reilly, president of the Union of Students in Ireland, said international students have been “misled” on the availability in accommodation in Ireland.

She said the issue was previously raised with Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris.

“Still no action to protect students,” Ms O’Reilly posted.

“Colleges and the Department of Higher Education are more than happy to keep international students in the dark as they are the primary money maker in the sector – allowing colleges to profit and the government to continue underfunding our universities and colleges.

“Up until a few weeks ago, the Education In Ireland site displayed hugely outdated information on the cost of living in Ireland – saying rent was 425 euro per month for students. When we brought this up as an issue the figures on the page were deleted – not updated.

“Our international students deserve the full story before they choose to study in Ireland. They should be aware of all of the costs associated with studying here, as well as the abysmal accommodation situation.

“I’ll be reaching out to more embassies in the coming weeks to encourage them to display similar warnings. Hopefully more will follow suit in helping to educate students on the accommodation crisis.”

The Department of Housing and Department for Higher Education has been contacted for comment.