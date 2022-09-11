Search

11 Sept 2022

Sinn Fein stays away from proclamation but will attend other royal events

Sinn Fein stays away from proclamation but will attend other royal events

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Sept 2022 2:27 PM

Sinn Fein stayed away from Sunday’s accession proclamation ceremony in Northern Ireland but said it will attend other official events during the period of mourning for the Queen.

While leaders of several of the region’s other political parties were at Hillsborough Castle for the proclamation of the King’s accession, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and other senior party figures were at a rally in Belfast for victims of the Troubles.

The ‘Time for Truth’ rally was organised to demonstrate opposition to the UK Government’s controversial plans to deal with the legacy of the conflict in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said the party did not attend the accession proclamation because it was “intended for those whose political allegiance is to the British Crown”.

But she said party figures would be attending other events in the days to come.

On Monday, Ms O’Neill is set to address a special sitting of the Stormont Assembly called to mark the death of the Queen.

Ms O’Neill and other senior colleagues are also expected to be involved in events attended by the King on his visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The party’s vice president also signed a book of condolences for the Queen at Belfast City Hall on Friday.

“Sinn Fein once again extends our condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth, whose loss is felt deeply by her family, and many people across our society, particularly within the unionist community,” said Ms McDonald.

“We acknowledge the very positive role the Queen played in advancing peace and reconciliation between our two islands, and the two traditions on our island, during the years of the peace process.

“In recognition of this, Sinn Fein will attend a number of events during the 10 days of mourning.

“The accession proclamation ceremonies are intended for those whose political allegiance is to the British Crown.

“Sinn Fein will not be in attendance at these events.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media