Measures to reduce energy use across public sector approved by Cabinet

A suite of measures which will see energy use reduced across the public sector has been approved by Cabinet.

From September, all public sector bodies will take a leading role in lowering their energy consumption and costs as a first step in the new autumn Reduce Your Use energy efficiency campaign.

The move targets reductions in energy use by public sector bodies through simple and easy to implement measures such as:

Reducing the temperature and duration of heating systems

Reducing energy use from lighting

Reducing electricity use at peaks times whenever possible

Making more efficient use of buildings where occupancy is low, at certain times, due to remote working

Public sector bodies will be required to set temperatures to a guideline 19 degrees where appropriate, to turn off heat in office buildings at least 1-2 hours before the buildings close and to ensure that there is no non-security/safety lighting in use after 8:00pm.

However, this requirement allows for consideration of the public service being delivered at that location, and the suitability of reducing temperatures in particular circumstances – for example, hospitals will not be required to reduce temperatures to 19 degrees.

It's expected the campaign can deliver 5-10% energy savings overall across the sector and up to 15% in buildings.

Public sector organisations will be supported with energy awareness resources including online seminars, live webinars and one-to-one online energy clinics.

As a result of the impact of the war in Ukraine, a number of EU Member States have already taken significant steps to implement emergency energy saving measures across their public bodies and economies.

Today’s (September 8) memo is the first in a series of actions expected on energy efficiency, security and supply over the coming weeks.

Minister Eamon Ryan will attend a meeting of EU Energy Ministers tomorrow (September 9) to discuss ways to tackle the surge in energy prices. Significant measures will be also be introduced in Budget 2023 to ensure that households and businesses receive help to meet their rising energy costs.