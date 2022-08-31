'We will not take any risks' - NI police issue warning to public after WW2 grenade found

Police in Northern Ireland have asked the public to avoid the tow path area at Bridge Street in Portadown, Co Armagh, after the discovery of what is believed to be a Second World War grenade.
The device was discovered yesterday evening (Tuesday August 30).
PSNI Inspector Conway said: “Police are working to clear the area at this time.
“I appreciate this will cause some disruption for those impacted, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks.
“I want to thank those who may be affected as we continue our work to clear the area.”
The Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable launched their new line-up for their coming Autumn season PICS: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.