Search is on for Irish body double for Lindsay Lohan

Netflix is looking for a body double for actress Lindsay Lohan for a film to be shot in Ireland in the coming weeks.

The streaming platform is due to begin production on the movie Irish Wish on September 5. It will be filmed in several locations across Ireland including Dublin, Wicklow, Westport and Knock Airport until October 14.

The Mean Girls star (36) will play the lead role of Maddie in the rom com movie, which is set in contemporary Ireland and is due for release next year.

"We are currently involved in a very exciting project. A rom com called 'Irish Wish' shooting in Dublin and Wicklow," Netflix said in a statement.

"Applicants will need to be residing in Dublin and available Monday to Friday (over the filming period). Acting experience is an advantage as the role requires scenes with main cast members. Women aged 18 years plus, who are 5'4" in height who are a dress size six to eight.

While there should be an ample amount of red haired actresses in the country, Netflix said anyone interested in the role "must be willing to have hair dyed red for the role if selected".